AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1893 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1893 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1893 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,498,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1893
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:630 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1893 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (98)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 33194 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 72,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1893 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
912 $
Price in auction currency 675 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1893 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 690 USD
Australia Sovereign 1893 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 15, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Fellows Auctioneers Ltd - February 29, 2024
SellerFellows Auctioneers Ltd
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 29, 2023
ConditionMS60 PL NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 31, 2023
ConditionMS60 PL NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 8, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJuly 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 16, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction WCN - May 11, 2023
SellerWCN
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 12, 2025
SellerGreat Coins & Art Auctions
DateSeptember 12, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1893 S JEB "Jubilee portrait"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S JEB is 630 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S JEB?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S JEB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S JEB?

To sell the Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S JEB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

