Sovereign 1893 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" (Australia, Victoria)

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1893 S JEB "Jubilee portrait"? According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S JEB is 630 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S JEB? The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S JEB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.