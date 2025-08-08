flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1891 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" (Australia, Victoria)

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,749,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1891
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee portrait" with mark M JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 220 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place November 15, 2020.

Australia Sovereign 1891 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
878 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1891 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction GINZA - August 10, 2025
SellerGINZA
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
813 $
Price in auction currency 120000 JPY
Australia Sovereign 1891 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 8, 2025
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateAugust 8, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1891 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Hermes Auctions - August 5, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateAugust 5, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1891 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateJune 24, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1891 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Münzenonline - May 16, 2025
SellerMünzenonline
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1891 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Hermes Auctions - May 13, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateMay 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1891 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 7, 2025
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateMay 7, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1891 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 15, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1891 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1891 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1891 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1891 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Attica Auctions - December 3, 2024
SellerAttica Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1891 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Münzenonline - November 22, 2024
SellerMünzenonline
DateNovember 22, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1891 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1891 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - October 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1891 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1891 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1891 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1891 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1891 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1891 M JEB "Jubilee portrait"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee portrait" with mark M JEB is 570 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee portrait" with mark M JEB?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters M JEB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters M JEB?

To sell the Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters M JEB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

