flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,596,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1891
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:580 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (91)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 330 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 11,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
835 $
Price in auction currency 625 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction CNG - January 23, 2025
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Australia Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateNovember 19, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage Eur - November 11, 2024
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Spink - July 31, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 28, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 9, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 8, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 8, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage Eur - May 22, 2023
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Karamitsos - March 19, 2023
SellerKaramitsos
DateMarch 19, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 28, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1891 S JEB "Jubilee portrait"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S JEB is 580 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S JEB?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S JEB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S JEB?

To sell the Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S JEB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of VictoriaCoins of Australia in 1891All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions