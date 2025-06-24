flag
Sovereign 1888 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1888 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1888 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,830,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1888
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:510 USD
Average price (PROOF):47000 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1888 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1888 "Jubilee portrait" with mark M JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 796 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 29,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

Australia Sovereign 1888 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1888 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1888 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Mowbray Collectables - June 24, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateJune 24, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
1250 NZD
Price in auction currency 1250 NZD
Australia Sovereign 1888 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1888 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1888 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - December 4, 2024
SellerMünzen & Medaillen
DateDecember 4, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1888 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1888 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1888 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1888 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1888 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1888 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1888 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1888 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1888 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1888 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1888 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1888 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1888 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1888 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1888 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage Eur - November 13, 2023
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Australia Sovereign 1888 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1888 M JEB "Jubilee portrait"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1888 "Jubilee portrait" with mark M JEB is 510 USD for regular strike and 47000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1888 "Jubilee portrait" with mark M JEB?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1888 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters M JEB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1888 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters M JEB?

To sell the Sovereign 1888 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters M JEB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

