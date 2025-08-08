flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC940,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1887
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:730 USD
Auction prices
Auction Prices (257)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee portrait" with mark M JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 598 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 14, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 14, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 14, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
870 $
Price in auction currency 870 USD
Australia Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 8, 2025
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateAugust 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
874 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 11, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction St James’s - April 30, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Rapp - December 6, 2024
SellerRapp
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 27, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 27, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Leu - September 8, 2024
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 15, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 28, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
To auction
Australia Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 28, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1887 M JEB "Jubilee portrait"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee portrait" with mark M JEB is 730 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee portrait" with mark M JEB?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters M JEB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters M JEB?

To sell the Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters M JEB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

