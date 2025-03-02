flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,002,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1887
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:1300 USD
Average price (PROOF):2000 USD
Auction Prices (105)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 34129 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 26,400. Bidding took place January 6, 2019.

Australia Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
754 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
1132 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - October 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 10, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Fellows Auctioneers Ltd - February 29, 2024
SellerFellows Auctioneers Ltd
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 16, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateNovember 16, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 8, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 8, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
SellerWAG
DateApril 16, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 4, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 5, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 12, 2022
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1887 S JEB "Jubilee portrait"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S JEB is 1300 USD for regular strike and 2000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S JEB?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S JEB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S JEB?

To sell the Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S JEB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

