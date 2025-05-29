flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1886 M WW WW "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1886 M WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1886 M WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,902,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1886
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:6700 USD
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1886 "Coat of arms" with mark M WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for USD 29,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2018.

Australia Sovereign 1886 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
9066 $
Price in auction currency 6750 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1886 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction CNG - May 14, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 2, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
4300 $
Price in auction currency 4300 USD
Australia Sovereign 1886 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2021
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 12, 2021
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 25, 2021
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 31, 2021
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2020
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
SellerStack's
DateAugust 14, 2019
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 19, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 19, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2018
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 26, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 14, 2018
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJanuary 14, 2018
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2017
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 25, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 27, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1886 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - September 7, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 7, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1886 M WW WW "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1886 "Coat of arms" with mark M WW WW is 6700 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1886 "Coat of arms" with mark M WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1886 "Coat of arms" with the letters M WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1886 "Coat of arms" with the letters M WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1886 "Coat of arms" with the letters M WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

