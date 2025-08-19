flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,957,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1885
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:700 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (91)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1885 "Coat of arms" with mark M WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1922 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
878 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
1108 $
Price in auction currency 825 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - November 21, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
SellerWarin Global Investments
DateDecember 6, 2023
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 5, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 14, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
SellerKatz
DateJune 29, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
SellerNumismatica Luciani
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 9, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 4, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Spink - January 31, 2023
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 26, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction CNG - October 20, 2022
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction CNG - October 20, 2022
SellerCNG
DateOctober 20, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 16, 2025
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 16, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction NOONANS - September 24, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 24, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1885 "Coat of arms" with mark M WW WW is 700 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1885 "Coat of arms" with mark M WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1885 "Coat of arms" with the letters M WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1885 "Coat of arms" with the letters M WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1885 "Coat of arms" with the letters M WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of VictoriaCoins of Australia in 1885All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions