flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,595,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1884
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:930 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (149)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1884 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30018 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
713 $
Price in auction currency 530 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 12, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 12, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateNovember 19, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 2, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction NOA - October 28, 2024
SellerNOA
DateOctober 28, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateJuly 27, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction NOONANS - September 24, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 24, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
To auction
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Künker - October 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateOctober 7, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1884 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW is 930 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1884 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1884 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1884 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1884 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

