Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,108,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1883
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:730 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (94)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1883 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31182 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place November 1, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Warin Global Investments - May 23, 2025
SellerWarin Global Investments
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
704 $
Price in auction currency 560 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 2, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Numisma - Portugal - December 14, 2023
SellerNumisma - Portugal
DateDecember 14, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 5, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Sima Srl - October 20, 2023
SellerSima Srl
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Warin Global Investments - November 3, 2022
SellerWarin Global Investments
DateNovember 3, 2022
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - October 20, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 20, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 4, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 19, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 19, 2022
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction NOONANS - September 24, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 24, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1883 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW is 730 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1883 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1883 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1883 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1883 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

