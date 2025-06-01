flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,049,999

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1883
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1100 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (77)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1883 "Coat of arms" with mark M WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 752 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1212 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 2, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
4100 $
Price in auction currency 4100 USD
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 18, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 5, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 14, 2023
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 31, 2023
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 4, 2022
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction CNG - September 28, 2022
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 28, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - March 24, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2021
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 5, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 19, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 19, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1883 "Coat of arms" with mark M WW WW is 1100 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1883 "Coat of arms" with mark M WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1883 "Coat of arms" with the letters M WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1883 "Coat of arms" with the letters M WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1883 "Coat of arms" with the letters M WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
