Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,466,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1882
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:740 USD
Auction Prices (50)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1882 "Coat of arms" with mark M WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the St James’s Auctions auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place February 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
704 $
Price in auction currency 560 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Spink - January 31, 2023
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Spink - January 31, 2023
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 21, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 21, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 14, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 14, 2021
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 16, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 16, 2021
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1882 "Coat of arms" with mark M WW WW is 740 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1882 "Coat of arms" with mark M WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1882 "Coat of arms" with the letters M WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1882 "Coat of arms" with the letters M WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1882 "Coat of arms" with the letters M WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

