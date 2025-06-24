flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,360,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1881
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1881 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 3,100. Bidding took place May 28, 2023.

Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 24, 2025
SellerTauler & Fau
DateJune 24, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
871 $
Price in auction currency 751 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
754 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS60 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Münzenonline - November 22, 2024
SellerMünzenonline
DateNovember 22, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 2, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateJuly 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 5, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 18, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1881 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW is 820 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1881 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1881 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1881 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1881 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

