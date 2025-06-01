flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC3,053,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1880
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:1900 USD
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1880 "Coat of arms" with mark M WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 6,200. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
2423 $
Price in auction currency 1800 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Warin Global Investments - May 23, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Warin Global Investments - May 23, 2025
SellerWarin Global Investments
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
2510 $
Price in auction currency 2225 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 31, 2023
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 28, 2022
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2021
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 5, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 14, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 14, 2021
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
SellerStack's
DateAugust 18, 2021
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 25, 2021
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 28, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 28, 2021
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1880 "Coat of arms" with mark M WW WW is 1900 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1880 "Coat of arms" with mark M WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1880 "Coat of arms" with the letters M WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1880 "Coat of arms" with the letters M WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1880 "Coat of arms" with the letters M WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

