flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1878 S WW WW "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1878 S WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1878 S WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,259,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1878
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:800 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1878 S WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (251)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1878 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 2,100. Bidding took place June 14, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1878 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Davissons Ltd. - July 23, 2025
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateJuly 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Australia Sovereign 1878 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Auction World - April 20, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateApril 20, 2025
ConditionMS61 PL NGC
Selling price
1686 $
Price in auction currency 240000 JPY
Australia Sovereign 1878 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1878 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1878 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1878 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 28, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1878 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1878 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
Australia Sovereign 1878 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
SellerJean ELSEN
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1878 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1878 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1878 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1878 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1878 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1878 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1878 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1878 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1878 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1878 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
SellerJesús Vico
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1878 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1878 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Roma Numismatics - January 18, 2024
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateJanuary 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1878 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Numisma - Portugal - December 14, 2023
SellerNumisma - Portugal
DateDecember 14, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1878 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction NOONANS - September 24, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 24, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1878 S WW WW "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1878 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW is 800 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1878 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1878 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1878 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1878 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of VictoriaCoins of Australia in 1878All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions