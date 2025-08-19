flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,122,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1875
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:4000 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (100)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1875 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 629 sold at the Classical Numismatic Gallery auction for EUR 75,000. Bidding took place December 7, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
878 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Classical Numismatic Gallery - December 7, 2024
SellerClassical Numismatic Gallery
DateDecember 7, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
SellerStack's
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateAugust 9, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
SellerRio de la Plata
DateJune 14, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Roma Numismatics - January 18, 2024
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateJanuary 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 5, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
SellerRhenumis
DateNovember 14, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateOctober 6, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - October 5, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 5, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 17, 2023
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateJuly 17, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1875 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW is 4000 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1875 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1875 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1875 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1875 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

