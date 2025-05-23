flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,373,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1874
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:660 USD
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1874 "Coat of arms" with mark M WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 33375 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
912 $
Price in auction currency 675 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Warin Global Investments - May 23, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Warin Global Investments - May 23, 2025
SellerWarin Global Investments
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
692 $
Price in auction currency 613 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Attica Auctions - December 3, 2024
SellerAttica Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 18, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 5, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
SellerKatz
DateAugust 16, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 18, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 18, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 17, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
SellerMünzenonline
DateApril 28, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Karamitsos - March 19, 2023
SellerKaramitsos
DateMarch 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1874 "Coat of arms" with mark M WW WW is 660 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1874 "Coat of arms" with mark M WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1874 "Coat of arms" with the letters M WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1874 "Coat of arms" with the letters M WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1874 "Coat of arms" with the letters M WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

