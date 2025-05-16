flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,478,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1873
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:500 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (135)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1873 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 27167 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place January 11, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Soler y Llach - May 16, 2025
SellerSoler y Llach
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 580 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Schulman - March 26, 2025
SellerSchulman
DateMarch 26, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 14, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
1100 NZD
Price in auction currency 1100 NZD
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
SellerCayón
DateFebruary 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction CNG - February 5, 2025
SellerCNG
DateFebruary 5, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
SellerSoler y Llach
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS60 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 14, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
SellerRoxbury’s
DateMarch 22, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Roma Numismatics - January 18, 2024
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateJanuary 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 5, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1873 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW is 500 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1873 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1873 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1873 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1873 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

