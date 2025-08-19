flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC748,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1872
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:880 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (183)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1872 "Coat of arms" with mark M WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30128 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,225. Bidding took place August 3, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
946 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
868 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 27, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 22, 2025
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Attica Auctions - December 3, 2024
SellerAttica Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2024
SellerSedwick
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 20, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 26, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1872 "Coat of arms" with mark M WW WW is 880 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1872 "Coat of arms" with mark M WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1872 "Coat of arms" with the letters M WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1872 "Coat of arms" with the letters M WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1872 "Coat of arms" with the letters M WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
