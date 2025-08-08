flag
Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,814,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1871
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:760 USD
Average price (PROOF):480 USD
Auction Prices (222)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1871 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 463 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Show prices
Show prices
Show prices
Show prices
Show prices
Show prices
Show prices
Show prices
Show prices
Show prices
Show prices
Show prices
Show prices
Show prices
Show prices
Show prices
Show prices
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1871 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW is 760 USD for regular strike and 480 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1871 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1871 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1871 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1871 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

