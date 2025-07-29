flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1887 S WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1887 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1887 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,000,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1887
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:830 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1887 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (187)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1887 "St. George" with mark S WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 6,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1887 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
835 $
Price in auction currency 625 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1887 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
902 $
Price in auction currency 675 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1887 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 22, 2025
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 28, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Numisbalt - November 17, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
SellerSoler y Llach
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S WW WW "St. George" at auction NOA - October 28, 2024
SellerNOA
DateOctober 28, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
SellerGreat Coins & Art Auctions
DateSeptember 6, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 14, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1887 S WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1887 "St. George" with mark S WW WW is 830 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1887 "St. George" with mark S WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1887 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1887 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1887 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

