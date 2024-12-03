flag
Sovereign 1886 S WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1886 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1886 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,677,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1886
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (108)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1886 "St. George" with mark S WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 20023 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Australia Sovereign 1886 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
2280 $
Price in auction currency 2280 USD
Australia Sovereign 1886 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Attica Auctions - December 3, 2024
SellerAttica Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
637 $
Price in auction currency 565 CHF
Australia Sovereign 1886 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
SellerKaramitsos
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1886 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Taisei - December 10, 2023
SellerTaisei
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1886 S WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1886 "St. George" with mark S WW WW is 550 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1886 "St. George" with mark S WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1886 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1886 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1886 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

