flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Bolaffi S.p.A.

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,957,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1885
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:690 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (358)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1885 "St. George" with mark M WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1842 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place September 19, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
835 $
Price in auction currency 625 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Davissons Ltd. - July 23, 2025
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateJuly 23, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "St. George" at auction ibercoin - July 22, 2025
Selleribercoin
DateJuly 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "St. George" at auction ibercoin - July 22, 2025
Selleribercoin
DateJuly 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "St. George" at auction CoinsNB - May 31, 2025
SellerCoinsNB
DateMay 31, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rare Coins - April 18, 2025
SellerRare Coins
DateApril 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - March 7, 2025
SellerGreat Coins & Art Auctions
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Numisma - Portugal - March 6, 2025
SellerNumisma - Portugal
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Numisma Leilões - March 6, 2025
SellerNumisma Leilões
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "St. George" at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 13, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rare Coins - December 20, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 14, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1885 M WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1885 "St. George" with mark M WW WW is 690 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1885 "St. George" with mark M WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1885 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1885 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1885 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of VictoriaCoins of Australia in 1885All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions