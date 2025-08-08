flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1885 S WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1885 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1885 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,486,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1885
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:520 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1885 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (101)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1885 "St. George" with mark S WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 50297 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,025. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1885 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 8, 2025
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateAugust 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
807 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1885 S WW WW "St. George" at auction NOONANS - July 3, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
628 $
Price in auction currency 460 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1885 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1885 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1885 S WW WW "St. George" at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
SellerCNG
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1885 S WW WW "St. George" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1885 S WW WW "St. George" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1885 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1885 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1885 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1885 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1885 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1885 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1885 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1885 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 8, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1885 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Roxbury’s - July 7, 2023
SellerRoxbury’s
DateJuly 7, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1885 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Karamitsos - June 18, 2023
SellerKaramitsos
DateJune 18, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1885 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1885 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 9, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1885 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 9, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1885 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 15, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateFebruary 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1885 S WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1885 "St. George" with mark S WW WW is 520 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1885 "St. George" with mark S WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1885 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1885 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1885 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

