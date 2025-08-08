flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,942,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1884
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:600 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (236)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1884 "St. George" with mark M WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23030 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,024. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 8, 2025
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateAugust 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
807 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - April 12, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - April 12, 2025
SellerStack's
DateApril 12, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 22, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 22, 2025
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" at auction CNG - February 5, 2025
SellerCNG
DateFebruary 5, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionAU53 ANACS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Attica Auctions - December 3, 2024
SellerAttica Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 15, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 12, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 29, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 28, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 16, 2025
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 16, 2025
ConditionUNC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1884 "St. George" with mark M WW WW is 600 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1884 "St. George" with mark M WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1884 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1884 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1884 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

