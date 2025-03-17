flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,595,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1884
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:530 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (109)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1884 "St. George" with mark S WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place June 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 500 CHF
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Attica Auctions - December 3, 2024
SellerAttica Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionMS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "St. George" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
SellerWarin Global Investments
DateMarch 14, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 10, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 27, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1884 S WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1884 "St. George" with mark S WW WW is 530 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1884 "St. George" with mark S WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1884 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1884 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1884 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
