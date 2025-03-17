flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,050,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1883
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:700 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (220)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1883 "St. George" with mark M WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23026 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,024. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
873 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
572 $
Price in auction currency 506 CHF
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 18, 2024
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "St. George" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 23, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2024
SellerStack's
DateAugust 21, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "St. George" at auction GINZA - August 10, 2024
SellerGINZA
DateAugust 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1883 M WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1883 "St. George" with mark M WW WW is 700 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1883 "St. George" with mark M WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1883 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1883 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1883 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

