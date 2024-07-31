flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,108,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1883
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (81)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1883 "St. George" with mark S WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 21030 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place February 10, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
915 $
Price in auction currency 725 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - October 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "St. George" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 9, 2023
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJuly 6, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - July 1, 2022
SellerGreat Coins & Art Auctions
DateJuly 1, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1883 S WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1883 "St. George" with mark S WW WW is 900 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1883 "St. George" with mark S WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1883 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1883 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1883 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
