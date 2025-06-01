flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,466,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1882
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:550 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (133)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1882 "St. George" with mark M WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32108 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,813. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "St. George" at auction NOONANS - July 3, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 3, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
628 $
Price in auction currency 460 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
673 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 25, 2025
SellerCasa de Subastas de Madrid
DateApril 25, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 25, 2025
SellerCasa de Subastas de Madrid
DateApril 25, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - November 21, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
SellerSoler y Llach
DateMay 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1882 M WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1882 "St. George" with mark M WW WW is 550 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1882 "St. George" with mark M WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1882 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1882 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1882 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of VictoriaCoins of Australia in 1882All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions