flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,298,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1882
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:590 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (145)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1882 "St. George" with mark S WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 7,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 110000 JPY
Australia Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Australia Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
Australia Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
SellerStack's
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 15, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Spink - October 9, 2024
Australia Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Spink - October 9, 2024
SellerSpink
DateOctober 9, 2024
ConditionMS60 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2024
Australia Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2024
SellerStack's
DateAugust 21, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George" at auction NOONANS - September 24, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 24, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1882 S WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1882 "St. George" with mark S WW WW is 590 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1882 "St. George" with mark S WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1882 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1882 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1882 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of VictoriaCoins of Australia in 1882All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions