AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1881 M WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1881 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1881 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,324,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1881
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:690 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1881 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (188)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1881 "St. George" with mark M WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 33324 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1881 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
777 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1881 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
844 $
Price in auction currency 625 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1881 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 M WW WW "St. George" at auction St James’s - April 30, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Spink - April 3, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1881 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Spink - April 3, 2025
SellerSpink
DateApril 3, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 M WW WW "St. George" at auction CNG - February 5, 2025
SellerCNG
DateFebruary 5, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 M WW WW "St. George" at auction CNG - February 5, 2025
SellerCNG
DateFebruary 5, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 18, 2024
SellerCasa de Subastas de Madrid
DateOctober 18, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 M WW WW "St. George" at auction AURORA - September 5, 2024
SellerAURORA
DateSeptember 5, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1881 M WW WW "St. George" at auction NOONANS - September 24, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 24, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1881 M WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1881 "St. George" with mark M WW WW is 690 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1881 "St. George" with mark M WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1881 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1881 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1881 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

