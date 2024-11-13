flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Tosunidis Coin House

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,360,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1881
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:770 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (86)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1881 "St. George" with mark S WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 529 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place November 14, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Spink - April 3, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Spink - April 3, 2025
SellerSpink
DateApril 3, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
757 $
Price in auction currency 580 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
743 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
SellerGreat Coins & Art Auctions
DateSeptember 6, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJanuary 31, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 17, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
SellerSoler y Llach
DateOctober 27, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 8, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Klondike Auction - June 25, 2023
SellerKlondike Auction
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1881 S WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1881 "St. George" with mark S WW WW is 770 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1881 "St. George" with mark S WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1881 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1881 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1881 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of VictoriaCoins of Australia in 1881All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions