AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC3,053,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1880
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:560 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (220)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1880 "St. George" with mark M WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23017 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,024. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
806 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 500 CHF
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 18, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Attica Auctions - December 3, 2024
SellerAttica Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" at auction NOONANS - September 24, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 24, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction
Australia Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George" at auction V. GADOURY - October 4, 2025
SellerV. GADOURY
DateOctober 4, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1880 M WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1880 "St. George" with mark M WW WW is 560 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1880 "St. George" with mark M WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1880 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1880 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1880 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

