Sovereign 1880 S WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1880 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1880 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,459,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1880
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:760 USD
Auction Prices (71)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1880 "St. George" with mark S WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 22041 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place December 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1880 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
711 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1880 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
Australia Sovereign 1880 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1880 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1880 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1880 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1880 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1880 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1880 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1880 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1880 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1880 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
SellerCasa de Subastas de Madrid
DateFebruary 23, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1880 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
SellerSoler y Llach
DateOctober 27, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1880 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1880 S WW WW "St. George" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
SellerWAG
DateMarch 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1880 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Spink - January 31, 2023
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1880 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2022
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 21, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1880 S WW WW "St. George" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1880 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1880 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 19, 2021
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1880 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Roxbury’s - December 6, 2020
SellerRoxbury’s
DateDecember 6, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1880 S WW WW "St. George" at auction NOONANS - September 24, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 24, 2025
ConditionUNC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1880 S WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1880 "St. George" with mark S WW WW is 760 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1880 "St. George" with mark S WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1880 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1880 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1880 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

