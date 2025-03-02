flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Bruun Rasmussen

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,366,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1879
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:950 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (106)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1879 "St. George" with mark S WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23608 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,100. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Roxbury’s - March 26, 2025
SellerRoxbury’s
DateMarch 26, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
SellerCayón
DateFebruary 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
562 $
Price in auction currency 540 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Attica Auctions - December 3, 2024
SellerAttica Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
621 $
Price in auction currency 550 CHF
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 2, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 22, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 22, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2023
SellerAuctiones
DateMarch 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Spink - January 31, 2023
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
SellerAuctiones
DateDecember 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Schulman - July 28, 2022
SellerSchulman
DateJuly 28, 2022
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - July 10, 2022
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateJuly 10, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "St. George" at auction St James’s - July 7, 2022
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "St. George" at auction St James’s - July 7, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJuly 7, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Roxbury’s - March 27, 2022
SellerRoxbury’s
DateMarch 27, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1879 "St. George" with mark S WW WW is 950 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1879 "St. George" with mark S WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1879 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1879 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1879 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of VictoriaCoins of Australia in 1879All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions