flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,888,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1875
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:600 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (144)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1875 "St. George" with mark M WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5022 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,470. Bidding took place June 23, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
773 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 10, 2025
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
1213 $
Price in auction currency 1213 USD
Australia Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 18, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Attica Auctions - December 3, 2024
SellerAttica Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Münzenonline - November 22, 2024
SellerMünzenonline
DateNovember 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George" at auction NOONANS - April 17, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 5, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George" at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
SellerGINZA
DateOctober 9, 2023
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Australia Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 13, 2023
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 29, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 29, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Roxbury’s - July 7, 2023
SellerRoxbury’s
DateJuly 7, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Java Auction - September 7, 2025
SellerJava Auction
DateSeptember 7, 2025
ConditionUNC
To auction
Australia Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George" at auction NOONANS - September 24, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 24, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction
Australia Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George" at auction NOONANS - September 24, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 24, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1875 M WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1875 "St. George" with mark M WW WW is 600 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1875 "St. George" with mark M WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1875 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1875 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1875 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of VictoriaCoins of Australia in 1875All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions