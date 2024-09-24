flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1874 S WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1874 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1874 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Tennants Auctioneers

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,899,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1874
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:620 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1874 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (69)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1874 "St. George" with mark S WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5021 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place June 23, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1874 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 28, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
Australia Sovereign 1874 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
534 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1874 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1874 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateAugust 9, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 3, 2024
Australia Sovereign 1874 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 3, 2024
SellerTauler & Fau
DateMay 3, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Numismática Leilões - March 20, 2024
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateMarch 20, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1874 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 S WW WW "St. George" at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
SellerV. GADOURY
DateOctober 14, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
SellerSoler y Llach
DateApril 27, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - March 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 9, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 S WW WW "St. George" at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 4, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 16, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 16, 2022
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - May 1, 2022
SellerMyntauktioner i Sverige AB
DateMay 1, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1874 S WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1874 "St. George" with mark S WW WW is 620 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1874 "St. George" with mark S WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1874 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1874 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1874 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of VictoriaCoins of Australia in 1874All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions