Sovereign 1873 M WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1873 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1873 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Aurora Numismatica

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC752,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1873
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:760 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1873 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (114)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1873 "St. George" with mark M WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1873 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - February 25, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1873 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - February 25, 2025
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Australia Sovereign 1873 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
SellerNihon
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
1171 $
Price in auction currency 180000 JPY
Australia Sovereign 1873 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1873 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1873 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1873 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 28, 2024
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1873 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 28, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1873 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 24, 2024
SellerOslo Myntgalleri
DateNovember 24, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1873 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateNovember 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1873 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1873 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 22, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 22, 2024
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1873 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1873 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 26, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1873 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1873 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1873 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - March 21, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 21, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1873 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1873 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Katz - May 28, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMay 28, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1873 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 9, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1873 M WW WW "St. George" at auction NOONANS - September 24, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 24, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1873 M WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1873 "St. George" with mark M WW WW is 760 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1873 "St. George" with mark M WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1873 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1873 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1873 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
