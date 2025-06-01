flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,478,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1873
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:640 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (65)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1873 "St. George" with mark S WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 29426 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
806 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2024
SellerSedwick
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
SellerBolaffi
DateJune 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 3, 2024
SellerTauler & Fau
DateMay 3, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "St. George" at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Selleribercoin
DateMarch 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
SellerCoins.ee
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "St. George" at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
SellerCMA Auctions
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
SellerSoler y Llach
DateApril 27, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
SellerSoler y Llach
DateApril 27, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "St. George" at auction CMA Auctions - February 26, 2023
SellerCMA Auctions
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 23, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2025
SellerAlexander
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionVF35
To auction
Australia Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - September 7, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 7, 2025
ConditionF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1873 S WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1873 "St. George" with mark S WW WW is 640 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1873 "St. George" with mark S WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1873 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1873 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1873 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
