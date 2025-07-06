flag
Period:1837-1936

Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC748,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1872
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:700 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (67)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1872 "St. George" with mark M WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 758 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - July 6, 2025
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateJuly 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
631 $
Price in auction currency 4000 DKK
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 28, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 14, 2024
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 16, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - February 28, 2023
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 28, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 22, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 6, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "St. George" at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 30, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2021
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 14, 2021
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
SellerStack's
DateAugust 23, 2021
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "St. George" at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateMay 20, 2021
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Roxbury’s - December 6, 2020
SellerRoxbury’s
DateDecember 6, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Roxbury’s - December 6, 2020
SellerRoxbury’s
DateDecember 6, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1872 M WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1872 "St. George" with mark M WW WW is 700 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1872 "St. George" with mark M WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1872 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1872 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1872 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

