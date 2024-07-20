flag
Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,815,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1872
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1872 "St. George" with mark S WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24008 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place March 24, 2024.

Australia Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
694 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Australia Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1872 "St. George" with mark S WW WW is 750 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1872 "St. George" with mark S WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1872 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1872 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1872 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

