Sovereign 1864 (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1864 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1864 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,689,500

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1864
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1600 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1864 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (320)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 40006 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place August 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1864 at auction Heritage - July 31, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 31, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
990 $
Price in auction currency 990 USD
Australia Sovereign 1864 at auction Via - June 22, 2025
SellerVia
DateJune 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1095 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1864 at auction Münzenonline - May 16, 2025
SellerMünzenonline
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1864 at auction Heritage - May 2, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 2, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1864 at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1864 at auction Marudhar - February 22, 2025
SellerMarudhar
DateFebruary 22, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1864 at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1864 at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - January 18, 2025
SellerSkanfil Auksjoner AS
DateJanuary 18, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1864 at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1864 at auction Aurea - December 12, 2024
SellerAurea
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1864 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1864 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1864 at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 14, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1864 at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
SellerNihon
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1864 at auction NOONANS - April 17, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1864 at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
SellerHARMERS
DateNovember 1, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1864 at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1864 at auction Warin Global Investments - October 3, 2023
SellerWarin Global Investments
DateOctober 3, 2023
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1864 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1864 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1864 at auction Warin Global Investments - May 12, 2023
SellerWarin Global Investments
DateMay 12, 2023
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1864?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1864 is 1600 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1864?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1864 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1864?

To sell the Sovereign 1864 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

