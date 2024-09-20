flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1859 (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1859 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1859 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,050,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1859
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1500 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1859 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (150)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1859 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 21022 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place February 10, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1859 at auction Stack's - April 9, 2025
SellerStack's
DateApril 9, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
3800 $
Price in auction currency 3800 USD
Australia Sovereign 1859 at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
6600 $
Price in auction currency 6600 USD
Australia Sovereign 1859 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 2, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1859 at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1859 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1859 at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 6, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1859 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1859 at auction Marudhar - July 13, 2024
SellerMarudhar
DateJuly 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1859 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1859 at auction Stack's - May 16, 2024
SellerStack's
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionMS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1859 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1859 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 5, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1859 at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
SellerHARMERS
DateNovember 1, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1859 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1859 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1859 at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
SellerMünzenonline
DateApril 28, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1859 at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
SellerHARMERS
DateMarch 30, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1859 at auction Heritage - February 16, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 16, 2023
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1859 at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 15, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateFebruary 15, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1859 at auction Heritage - December 8, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1859 at auction Bertolami - June 12, 2022
SellerBertolami
DateJune 12, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1859?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1859 is 1500 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1859?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1859 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1859?

To sell the Sovereign 1859 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
