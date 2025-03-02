flag
Half Sovereign 1900 P "Veiled head" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1900 P "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1900 P "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC119,376

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1900
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:570 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1900 P "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (21)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1900 "Veiled head" with mark P. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 12264 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 P "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 P "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
453 $
Price in auction currency 453 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 P "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
1260 $
Price in auction currency 1260 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 P "Veiled head" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 P "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 26, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 26, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 P "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 P "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 16, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 P "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 27, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 P "Veiled head" at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
SellerDNW
DateMarch 10, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 P "Veiled head" at auction Coinhouse - March 29, 2020
SellerCoinhouse
DateMarch 29, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 P "Veiled head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 25, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 P "Veiled head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 25, 2020
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 P "Veiled head" at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
SellerDNW
DateNovember 15, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 P "Veiled head" at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
SellerBusso Peus
DateJune 20, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 P "Veiled head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 20, 2015
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMay 20, 2015
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 P "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 1, 2013
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 P "Veiled head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 23, 2013
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 23, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 P "Veiled head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 23, 2013
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 23, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 P "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateApril 26, 2010
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 P "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2009
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 P "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2006
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1900 P "Veiled head"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1900 "Veiled head" with mark P is 570 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1900 "Veiled head" with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1900 "Veiled head" with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1900 "Veiled head" with the letters P?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1900 "Veiled head" with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
