Half Sovereign 1900 M "Veiled head" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1900 M "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1900 M "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC112,920

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1900
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1900 "Veiled head" with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32137 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 M "Veiled head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 11, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 M "Veiled head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 M "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionVG
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 M "Veiled head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 14, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 26, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 26, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 16, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 27, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 30, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 30, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 M "Veiled head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 25, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 M "Veiled head" at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
SellerDNW
DateDecember 5, 2019
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 M "Veiled head" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 M "Veiled head" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 29, 2016
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateSeptember 29, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateMay 1, 2012
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1900 M "Veiled head"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1900 "Veiled head" with mark M is 720 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1900 "Veiled head" with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1900 "Veiled head" with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1900 "Veiled head" with the letters M?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1900 "Veiled head" with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

