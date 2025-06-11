flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" (Australia, Victoria)

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC260,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1900
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:320 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (48)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1900 "Veiled head" with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 34206 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 11, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Stack's - April 12, 2025
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Stack's - April 12, 2025
SellerStack's
DateApril 12, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Via - September 30, 2024
SellerVia
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 22, 2023
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 22, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction St James’s - October 31, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateOctober 31, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Roxbury’s - October 21, 2022
SellerRoxbury’s
DateOctober 21, 2022
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 21, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 21, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 13, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 13, 2022
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 30, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 31, 2021
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 26, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 26, 2021
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Cambi Aste - September 21, 2021
SellerCambi Aste
DateSeptember 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 12, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 8, 2021
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction St James’s - August 18, 2021
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction St James’s - August 18, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateAugust 18, 2021
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Spink - July 12, 2021
Australia Half Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Spink - July 12, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJuly 12, 2021
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1900 "Veiled head" with mark S is 320 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1900 "Veiled head" with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1900 "Veiled head" with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1900 "Veiled head" with the letters S?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1900 "Veiled head" with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

