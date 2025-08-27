AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936
Half Sovereign 1899 P "Veiled head" (Australia, Victoria)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1899 "Veiled head" with the letters P?
To sell the Half Sovereign 1899 "Veiled head" with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.
