Half Sovereign 1899 P "Veiled head" (Australia, Victoria)

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF1

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1899
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1899 "Veiled head" with the letters P?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1899 "Veiled head" with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

