flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF2

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1893
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:13000 USD
Average price (PROOF):38000 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (7)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1893 "Veiled head" with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 70,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction Obolos - July 20, 2025
SellerObolos
DateJuly 20, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
473 $
Price in auction currency 380 CHF
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 15, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
28000 $
Price in auction currency 28000 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 25, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJune 25, 2019
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2017
ConditionPF55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 19, 2016
SellerALDE & OGN / Guillard
DateOctober 19, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1893 "Veiled head" with mark M is 13000 USD for regular strike and 38000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1893 "Veiled head" with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1893 "Veiled head" with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1893 "Veiled head" with the letters M?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1893 "Veiled head" with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of VictoriaCoins of Australia in 1893All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins Half SovereignNumismatic auctions