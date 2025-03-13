flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC110,024

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1893
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:400 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee portrait" with mark M JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30040 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
377 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 28, 2022
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 28, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Cambi Aste - September 21, 2021
SellerCambi Aste
DateSeptember 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 8, 2021
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 6, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 25, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 1, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2019
SellerWójcicki
DateSeptember 15, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateApril 29, 2019
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction CNG - August 12, 2015
SellerCNG
DateAugust 12, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 17, 2014
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 17, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 23, 2013
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 23, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Soler y Llach - April 20, 2010
SellerSoler y Llach
DateApril 20, 2010
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - September 23, 2005
Australia Half Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - September 23, 2005
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 23, 2005
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee portrait" with mark M JEB is 400 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee portrait" with mark M JEB?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters M JEB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters M JEB?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters M JEB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
