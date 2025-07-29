flag
Half Sovereign 1891 S "Jubilee portrait". Without JEB (Australia, Victoria)

Variety: Without JEB

Obverse Half Sovereign 1891 S "Jubilee portrait" Without JEB - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1891 S "Jubilee portrait" Without JEB - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC154,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1891
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:560 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1891 S "Jubilee portrait" Without JEB - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S. Without JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 33338 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
481 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
441 $
Price in auction currency 330 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S "Jubilee portrait" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S "Jubilee portrait" at auction Roxbury’s - October 20, 2023
SellerRoxbury’s
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 16, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 16, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 5, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S "Jubilee portrait" at auction Roxbury’s - November 12, 2021
SellerRoxbury’s
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 6, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 30, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 30, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S "Jubilee portrait" at auction Warin Global Investments - September 13, 2019
SellerWarin Global Investments
DateSeptember 13, 2019
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2017
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 3, 2017
ConditionVG
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2015
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 6, 2015
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 14, 2015
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S "Jubilee portrait" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateOctober 1, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 11, 2011
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1891 S "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 11, 2011
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1891 S "Jubilee portrait", Without JEB?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S, Without JEB is 560 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S, Without JEB?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S, Without JEB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S, Without JEB?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S, Without JEB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

